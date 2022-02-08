MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Under the Oak Trees": an emotionally charged collection of personal writings. "Under the Oak Trees" is the creation of published author Brenda Ann Lane, a devoted wife for over forty years, a loving mother and grandmother, and a retired medical record transcriptionist with a passion for community theatre.
Lane shares, "'Sitting here beneath this old massive oak tree, overlooking a sunlit pond, with a myriad of leaves falling around me, I feel at peace.' (From the author)
"Under the Oak Trees reveals the author's love of God witnessed in the simplicity and beauty of nature.
"First on her uncle's farm and later at her own home, she found under the oak trees her special place to write. Her poetry and other writings pay tribute to the simple pleasures of life.
"Also included in the book are numerous eulogies written for family members and friends. The author believes that a person passing from this life should be remembered for their special and unique qualities.
"In compiling this collection, the author hopes to inspire others to become more aware of God's love for us through the beauty of nature and the simple things of life.
"For his loving support, the author includes a tribute to her husband, Rick, who passed in June 2019. Photos and letters reveal the love of a wife, family, and community for a remarkable man, a man with a servant's heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Ann Lane's new book is a compelling collection of writings inspired by faith, nature, and an abiding love of God.
Lane shares in hopes of inspiring others to witness God's love for all as found in the small moments and the life changing events experienced throughout life.
Consumers can purchase "Under the Oak Trees" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Under the Oak Trees," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
