"Raising Frankie: One Family's Approach to ADHD" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda B. Moody is a thoughtful look into what life is like for those directly and indirectly affected by the challenges that come with an ADHD diagnosis.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Raising Frankie: One Family's Approach to ADHD": a heartfelt look into the triumphs and tribulations of one young man's experience with ADHD. "Raising Frankie: One Family's Approach to ADHD" is the creation of published author Brenda B. Moody, a retired educator who lives with her husband, Frankie L. Moody Sr., a United States Army Veteran, in North Carolina.
Brenda shares, "As a college student, he was blessed to become a student intern in the Information Technology (IT) department where he continued to increase his computer skills as a part-time computer lab assistant and a computer troubleshooter. These roles pushed his skills to a brand-new level. 'After the internship was over, I followed my instructor everywhere he went so I could learn everything I could. I even stayed after hours to glean from his knowledge.' His instructor told him that he had never met anyone like him before. Someone who was hungry for knowledge. After graduating with a degree in computer science, he was offered a part-time job in the IT department. That job later became full-time.
"As a contributing co-author to Raising Frankie, he visited his parents twice a week to proofread and suggest any changes he felt were necessary. They wanted to make sure he was comfortable with every line before it went to publication. Since he has embraced the book, the three of us hope readers will share its content to assist anyone they know who is or have dealt with ADHD."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda B. Moody's new book offers a unique firsthand account of how one family helped their beloved son overcome the challenges of ADHD one step at a time.
Brenda offers a deeply personal collection of family stories in hopes of increasing awareness and to offer an encouraging voice for those living with ADHD.
Consumers can purchase "Raising Frankie: One Family's Approach to ADHD" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
