MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Victim No More: The True-Life Story of Brenda Boll": an emotional piece of art taken from the life anecdotes of Brenda Boll to serve as testimony of God's unconditional love. "Victim No More: The True-Life Story of Brenda Boll" is the creation of published author Brenda Boll, a survivor and loyal follower of the Word, a loving wife, a strong mother, and a grandmother.
Boll shares, "I entered the foster system at age two and was sexually, physically, emotionally abused until age eight but living through it—only by God's amazing grace!
Joel 2:25 says, 'I will repay you for the years the locust have eaten.' In September of 2007, I was sitting at an intersection, waiting for the light to turn green when God reminded me of this very special verse from the Bible and said if I receive those words for myself from Him, He will do this for me: 'I will repay you for the years the locust have eaten.' He also said that His repaying isn't just one year per one year, His repaying is fifteen years per one year! So I did some quick math, and He is giving me 195 repayment years!
People often comment to me, 'Why does your life seem so easy? Why don't you get stressed and worry?' I simply answer because I remember the 'gift' He gave me and receive His promise again and again—and then I walk in the promise of that gift! When God gives us a promise, it's up to us to receive it or just hear it. Just like any time someone gives you a physical gift, they extend it toward you, but you must reach out, receive it, and open it—or it has little value for you. God has many 'gifts' that He wants to give you personally. Receive them with a thankful heart and walk in them victoriously, knowing you are so loved!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Boll's new book is an inspiring story that will accompany those who have been victims of abuse. This is a written proof that God won't turn a blind eye on the dreading situations His children are in; He will come and save them, and heal and fill their hearts with joy and love.
