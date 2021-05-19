MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Is in the Air": a heartfelt romance of love found later in life. "Love Is in the Air" is the creation of published author Brenda J. Scruggs, a passionate Christian and soulful romantic.
Scruggs shares, "This novel was written based on actual events. After having been in a great marriage for many years, Lauren was saddened by the death of her husband. She could not remain stagnant; she had to move on with her life. Once you are in a loving relationship and it ends, knowing what love is and how it feels, you want to be in another loving relationship. Lauren met several men along the way, but none of them was what she was looking for. Then along came Frederick.
"Frederick attended the same high school as Lauren, but they did not really know each other during those years. They knew of each other, but they did not know each other. Who knew that years later they would meet and share in a relationship. Lauren was a devout Christian and Frederick was not.
"A rocky road is ahead for Lauren and Frederick as they try to adjust to each other, as well as accommodate their families' desires for them to not be in a relationship. Much drama surrounds this couple as they try to plug her positive into his negative. Will they make it? Only time will tell. This is their story as told by Lauren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda J. Scruggs's new book is a charming tale of one woman's pursuit of a familiar love and one man's attempt to find faith.
With affable characters and realistic circumstances, Scruggs's novel is a sweetly emotional tale of mature Christian love.
