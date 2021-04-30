MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You're Going to Heaven? Really?: Exposing the Myth of "Once Saved, Always Saved"": a thought-provoking look at sin. "You're Going to Heaven? Really?: Exposing the Myth of "Once Saved, Always Saved"" is the creation of published author, Brenda Knox, a loving mother and small business owner.
Knox writes, "The Holy Spirit directed me to write this book. I know how explosive this topic is. Most will see the cover and immediately assume I am wrong without honestly doing their own research.
Let's set this straight: no, you cannot lose your salvation. That is not what her book is saying. It is saying that you cannot live in habitual sin and unforgiveness and make it to heaven.
Your choice.
The Holy Spirit told me to write this book. Jesus's own words testify to this very thing: "If you don't forgive your brother, your father in heaven will not forgive you" (Matthew 6:14–15). Also Matthew 18:35.
You see, we are called to live holy lives. This is our reasonable service to God (Roman 12:1) if you want to make it to heaven.
This book gives you the understanding and the tools of living in a very practical way.
She wrote this so everyone can get it. This is a very easy to read and understand book. Jesus lived a holy life. To show us that with the Holy Spirit we can also."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Knox's new book is a testament to the power of living a holy life.
Knox hopes to inspire readers to take a serious look at the choices they have made and strive to seek a closer relationship with God.
