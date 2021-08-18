MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Called to Honor": a thoughtful narrative of faith and hope for the future. "Called to Honor" is the creation of published author Brenda Krick, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Central Pennsylvania.
Krick shares, "Part One: Our Story
"This book is the story of the journey my siblings and I took to honor our parents. The Bible says we are 'to honor our father and our mother,' and Our Story reflects what that journey looked like for us. Everyone's journey will be unique to them, and their circumstances may not look like ours at all, and that is okay; it shouldn't look like ours. We came together as a family and made the decision to care for them to the best of our ability to the end, and although the journey was long and we grew weary along the way, the Lord looked at our hearts and made up for everything we lacked. He was the strength that saw us through to the end, and for that, we are forever grateful.
"Part Two: His Story
"From the time I began to pen this story, the world already lacked honor and respect for so many things on so many levels, but by the time I finished the book, the world had gone into a downward spiral of complete chaos and utter disregard for people and things I never imagined seeing in my lifetime. Lack of honor and respect for just about everything has begun to take over society. Who would have believed America could be so shaken and turned upside down with turmoil of this magnitude in such a short period of time?
"I believe entire generations have no idea what 'to honor or respect' even looks like, hence adding to the chaos and mayhem we are seeing today in our cities and on our streets. All the more reason, we need to come together and fight this atrocity gripping our nation. I believe we, as individuals and corporately as a nation, are being called to honor in this hour."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Krick's new book is a moving look into current issues with a personal touch.
