MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grace for Sarah": a moving story of a young woman working to overcome unforeseen consequences. "Grace for Sarah" is the creation of published author Brenda M Lucus, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated thirty-five years to the education field.
Lucus shares, "It is 1973. Eighteen-year-old Sarah lived in a close-knit neighborhood where she had been the babysitter for many of the families around her since she was twelve. Everyone knew each other and waved from front porches and met at mailboxes for a chat. Family bonds were strong, and family rules were strict. Sarah went to church, studied hard in school, and obeyed her parents, until a decision on one night changed everything.
"There were no excuses; no discussion was even started. Sarah left, feeling shunned, abandoned by the very people she had depended on for her entire life. She left without her car and with only the few things she had thrown in a bag before she ran out the front door.
"What would happen to her? How would she live? Where would she go? Sarah is on her own at eighteen years old, trying to survive, making decisions that she had never had to make on her own. And things only get worse. Sarah's faith is shaken to its core, but it is the only thing that keeps her alive. But forgiveness? Sarah did not see any chance of that happening."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda M Lucus's new book will capture readers' attention as they seek to learn what fate has in store for Sarah.
Lucus is excited to present Sarah's story in its entirety after inspiration struck during a freshman English class many years ago. Readers will discover a heartfelt tale of healing within the pages of this emotional work.
Consumers can purchase "Grace for Sarah" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
