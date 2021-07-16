MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Journey of My Life": a powerful testament to the power of faith and perseverance. "Journey of My Life" is the creation of published author Brenda M. Uhler.
Uhler shares, "Journey of My Life started many years ago. My journey had great veils of years, but also many joyous memories. In my journey, I did not understand why a loving, caring, and gracious God would take a little girl's daddy at such a young age. What was the purpose? What was He thinking?
"Overwhelmed with grief, it was difficult for me to see that all things happen for a reason. I believe God's using me so His work can be seen through me. I truly believe this book was an inspiration from God himself so that I can help someone in their agony. It aims to be an inspiration so they won't go through all I did, that they might turn to Jesus instead of wallowing in anger, frustration, and grief and will continuously call on the Lord for His peace, joy, and deliverance.
"Looking toward heaven, I realize now that I do have a Father who loves me and who is still alive. He will never leave me or forsake me! Thank you, Heavenly Father!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda M. Uhler's new book is an engaging tale of spiritual healing and growth.
The author writes with an open heart and presents the good, the bad, and the ugly of life's lessons and how healing is possible.
