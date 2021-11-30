MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kulu, the Wise Turtle": a vivid tale of unlikely friends and important lessons. "Kulu, the Wise Turtle" is the creation of published authors Brenda Mveng and Dr. Kwaku Ofori-Ansa. Mveng is a retired Associate Professor from Virginia State University in Petersburg who appreciates various African cultures due to participatory experiences while living 18 years in Cameroon, West Africa. Dr. Ofori-Ansa is from Ghana. He is a Professor Emeritus who recently retired from Howard University in Washington, DC.
Mveng and Dr. Ofori-Ansa share, "Fables are created with animals that have human characteristics to teach the youth proper behavior, respect for self, for others and to learn their history. In Africa, fables help societies create a sense of unity and understand spirituality. They give adults sources for reflection. The Kulu fable serves the same purposes.
"The moral of this story is that friendships can be genuine and sincere even if the friends are different. Kulu can be shared worldwide to encourage children to see good in themselves and others. It makes one aware that proper behavior, consideration for others and forgiveness are important.
"African fables were performed with music and songs. They are now available in written literature. Kulu, The Wise Turtle demonstrates that listening to wisdom and working together harmoniously can result in solving a problem. The animals in this story were actual pets of a Cameroonian family. The events are based on reality."
The book features vibrant illustrations created by Adriel Meka. With a charming narrative and captivating imagery, young readers will find themselves engaged from the start.
