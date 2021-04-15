MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Amazing Overcomers: Triumphing to New Heights and Better Tomorrows": a firsthand account of the power of determination. "Amazing Overcomers: Triumphing to New Heights and Better Tomorrows" is the creation of published author, Brenda Stevens, a proud single mother of two and college graduate.
Brenda shares, "Amazing Overcomers are individuals that tried to follow the blueprint laid out by society but end up with heartbreak and pain in the process. They seek validation from others to determine their self-worth. They long for a sense of belonging and/or love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Stevens' new book examines the gender roles within a traditional male and female dynamic and how modern men and women have permitted the breakdown of a traditional family unit.
With firsthand experience, Brenda provides an honest voice to the issues faced by many today as they seek validation or love from unhealthy relationships. Ms. Stevens encourages her readers to work towards healthy relationships and provides examples of both good and poor choices that can be made.
