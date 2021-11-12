READING, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This certification is based on direct feedback from over 500 Brenntag employees in Canada, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
"I am very proud for Brenntag in Canada to have been recognized as a great place to work. There is no doubt in my mind that this recognition belongs to all Canadian colleagues who work every day to make Brenntag not only a great but also a very safe place to work. Congratulations to all!" says Martin Jette, President Brenntag Essentials Canada.
Providing a working environment where the best people want to work is a core part of Brenntag's vision. The company cares for its people, actively promotes collegiality, and team spirit, and encourages open dialogue and innovative ideas. The foundation of Brenntag's daily work, as embedded in its core values, is a culture of fairness, respect, caring, and support.
Stefania Badea, Sr Director, Human Resources, Brenntag Specialties Americas, states: "We are extremely proud of our Canadian employees who are continuously striving to make our organization a great place to work. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we will continue to focus on building competencies in this area."
"We are proud of our Canadian business for living our value of Employee Involvement & Ownership. This certification is recognition of the fantastic relationship Brenntag in Canada began with Great Place to Work Institute® in 2017," stated Donovan Mattole, Vice President Human Resources Americas.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at http://www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
