READING, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enzymes are proteins that have biological activity and are specific for the soils they break down in laundry and dish detergents. The product line is available now and includes both liquid and granular enzymes and falls under the names below:
- Perforzyme P810L, Protease, Liquid
- Perforzyme P79L, Protease, Liquid
- Perforzyme P79LU, Protease, Liquid
- Perforzyme CL, Cellulase, Liquid
- Perforzyme ALTL, Amylase, Liquid
- Perforzyme A200L, Amylase, Liquid
- Perforzyme LIPL, Lipase, Liquid
- Perforzyme P810G, Protease, Granular
- Perforzyme P79G, Protease, Granular
- Perforzyme CG, Cellulase, Granular
- Perforzyme ALTG, Amylase, Granular
- Perforzyme LIPG, Lipase, Granular
"We are excited to be able to offer our customers our very own full line of enzymes. Enzymes are a key ingredient in many modern HI&I formulations. Having the ability to add our Perforzyme enzyme line to our already robust portfolio positions Brenntag as an even more valuable solutions provider for our customers," said Jeffrey M. Carey, Ph.D. Vice President HI&I Americas at Brenntag Specialties.
These enzymes boost the cleaning performance of bleach, laundry, and auto/dish detergents over surfactants alone. Enzymes break down and remove common stains such as grass, blood, and chocolate pudding. They are naturally occurring and biodegradable.
Those interested in a sample are welcome to reach out to Brenntag's HI&I expert Debbie Winetzky (dwinetzky@brenntag.com).
Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, initially in the MDAX and since September 2021 in the DAX. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit http://www.brenntag.com.
