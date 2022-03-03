READING, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since October 2019, Brenntag Specialties has been the exclusive distributor for the Baxxodur® portfolio in the Eastern, Western, and Southwestern United States and has now expanded to include all of the United States and Canada, effective May 1st, 2022. The portfolio includes Polyetheramines (PEAs) and Isophorone diamine (IPDA) falling under the names below.
- Baxxodur® EC 130
- Baxxodur® EC 201
- Baxxodur® EC 301
- Baxxodur® EC 302
- Baxxodur® EC 303
- Baxxodur® EC 310
- Baxxodur® EC 331
"We are proud to expand our relationship with BASF. This collaboration provides our customers the convenience of developing and sourcing their entire formula from one source. In addition, customers are fully supported with a dedicated team of industry experts and a broadened product portfolio," states Ted Davlantes, President of Material Science, Brenntag Americas.
The Baxxodur® curing agents and chain extenders can be used in various epoxy-based coating applications and sealing compounds, and are used in composites, adhesives, and flooring industries. In addition, the portfolio allows flexibility in formulation with various amine systems and more benefits to meet formulator and end user requirements.
"The collaboration with Brenntag Specialties perfectly aligns with our growth strategy for Baxxodur® and the Polyetheramines portfolio in North America," says Kevin Anderson, Vice President – Business Management Amines, Acetylenics, and Carbonyl Derivatives, Chemical Intermediates, BASF North America. "They will become an extension of the BASF sales team and add technical expertise and extensive market knowledge for customers."
BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit http://www.basf.com/us. At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.
Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, initially in the MDAX and since September 2021 in the DAX. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit http://www.brenntag.com.
