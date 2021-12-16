MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspired into Inspiration": an engaging faith-based collection of reflections. "Inspired into Inspiration" is the creation of published author Brett A. Martinez, a native of Colorado who enjoys serving the community through volunteer work.
Martinez shares, "In my book Inspired into Inspiration, I have written my writings in a span of 35 or so years while growing up in the Lord. I hope that you will enjoy them as much as I have enjoyed sharing them with family and friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brett A. Martinez's new book will encourage and bring a moment of positivity to each reader's day.
Martinez shares in hopes of bringing others closer to God and to encourage them in their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Inspired into Inspiration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
