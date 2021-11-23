READING, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am very thankful to the members of the committee for the trust they have placed in me. It is a great honor, and I am looking forward to the tasks we will tackle together in the coming years. We have an exciting and challenging road ahead of us, and I am excited to represent Brenntag's interests and propose recommendations beneficial to the chemical distribution industry within the United States," stated Brian.
FMC is the federal agency independently responsible for regulating the U.S. international ocean transportation system by ensuring fair and effective ocean transportation services while contributing to the integrity and security of the U.S. supply chain and transportation system. In September, Brian was nominated to the FMC National Shipper Advisory Committee, which was created by Congress earlier this year as part of legislation.
"We are very proud of Brian and this great achievement. His appointment to this committee and his elevation to its chairmanship is recognition of his deep expertise in international logistics, and Brenntag's industry-leading position in chemical supply chain management," said Jeff Rudy, Vice President of Supply Chain for Brenntag Americas.
Committee members are appointed to 3-year terms and comprises of twenty-four members representing all major industry verticals. Twelve of the members come from companies that primarily import, while the other twelve focus on exports. The committee's purpose is to advise FMC on policies relating to the competitiveness, reliability, integrity, and fairness of the international ocean freight delivery system.
Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,000 employees worldwide and operates a network of more than 670 sites in 77 countries. In 2020, Brenntag generated sales of around 11.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties, provide a full-line portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. In the field of sustainability, Brenntag pursues specific goals and is committed to sustainable solutions in its own sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, initially in the MDAX and since September 2021 in the DAX. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit http://www.brenntag.com.
Media Contact
Verena Blaschke, Brenntag SE, +49 (201) 6496-1213, global.communications@brenntag.de
SOURCE Brenntag SE