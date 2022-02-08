MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Smokey Mountain Fairytale: The Seed": a creative and entertaining journey of faith, courage, and a family's love. "A Smokey Mountain Fairytale: The Seed" is the creation of published author Brian Dunn, a proud resident of the Great Smokey Mountains who loves to emphasize the importance of family, faith, love for one another, and the spark of imagination in young minds.
Dunn shares, "Sisters Yona, Ahyoka, and Ama travel through the Great Smokey Mountains in search of the one thing that could save their family's destroyed farm. Along the way, they encounter several dangers and challenges that test their faith in their own abilities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Dunn's new book will delight and entertain as readers race to discover the secret to the golden lock.
Dunn shares an enjoyable adventure in the mountains for the appreciation of juvenile readers from any background.
