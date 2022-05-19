"Man Up with God: Achieving Unbreakable Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian E. Sherwood is an encouraging call out for men seeking faith-based guidance in a world filled with earthly distractions.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man Up with God: Achieving Unbreakable Faith": a potent reminder of the need for a firm spiritual foundation. "Man Up with God: Achieving Unbreakable Faith" is the creation of published author Brian E. Sherwood, a father of four and former telecommunications executive and consultant whose life was forever altered by divine intervention.
Sherwood shares, "What the world needs now more than ever is men filled with their Heavenly Father; His Son, Jesus; and the Holy Spirit. We are meant to be strong men, men of great character, and Spirit-filled men who rely on God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit every minute of every day so that we can live a life as powerful and humble sons of God.
"As you come to Christ, your enemy is not a human but that of Satan. Satan and his demons will do their best to get inside of you or infiltrate you in any way they can through disease(s) in the body and through mental illness, twisting the truth or lying or doing anything possible to take away your focus on God.
"This book is about achieving unbreakable faith. It goes into deep detail, sharing my process and strategy I am using in achieving unbreakable faith in the Heavenly Father, God, and a more in-depth look at how that is and what you have to do to ensure you get the strongest foundation possible so that you can know God is a good God and that He is the truth, the way, and the light.
"Make sure your life counts by becoming the son of God that He created you to be. Do this for yourself, for your family, and for all of your descendants. You will be leaving a lasting legacy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian E. Sherwood's new book is a welcome resource for readers seeking a rejuvenation of faith.
Sherwood's deeply personal argument for faith is certain to resonate with many.
