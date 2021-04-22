MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man Up with God: A Life with the Heavenly Father, Your Best Investment Ever": an engrossing work of a man whose purpose is to spread the great and everlasting love that God has for all. "Man up with God: A Life with the Heavenly Father, Your Best Investment Ever" is the creation of published author Brian E. Sherwood, a professional keynote speaker, faith-based men's leadership coach, and entrepreneur. He is now based in Seattle, Washington with his family.
Sherwood shares, "What the world needs now more than ever is men filled with their heavenly Father; His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Spirit. We are meant to be strong men, men of great character, and Spirit-filled men who rely on God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit every minute of every day so that we can live a life as powerful and humble sons of God. This book is about investing, investing in the one thing that will provide the greatest return on your investment ever—a life with God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. Make sure your life counts. The best investment you will ever make is that of becoming a son of God. For yourself, for your family and all of your descendants, you will be leaving a lasting legacy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian E. Sherwood's new book is an absorbing work that will leave one in awe of how vast God's love is.
View a synopsis of "Man Up with God: A Life with the Heavenly Father, Your Best Investment Ever" on YouTube.
