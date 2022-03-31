"Wilderness of Unemployment: A 30-Day Devotional for the Christian Job Hunter" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian Eckard is an enjoyable and inspiring look into the challenges faced along the way to finding a permanent position after an unexpected job loss.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wilderness of Unemployment: A 30-Day Devotional for the Christian Job Hunter": an encouraging opportunity for guidance and reflection. "Wilderness of Unemployment: A 30-Day Devotional for the Christian Job Hunter" is the creation of published author Brian Eckard, a father to five children who holds an MIS degree from the University of Phoenix and a BA degree from the University of Maryland.
Eckard shares, "Are you struggling to find a job? Are you discouraged in your job hunt? In Wilderness of Unemployment, Brian shares his experience and struggles while searching for a permanent job over two years. He shares valuable lessons learned and thirty days of devotions to keep you connected to God.
"A project manager, former corporate trainer, and technical writer, Brian Eckard shares his compelling story of losing a job that he loved and his struggle to support his family during this challenging time. Through stories and humor, he brings you along on his journey to land a permanent job as he follows Jesus, resolving not to accept anything less than God's best. He shows you how God was with him even in his darkest moments, guiding his footsteps and helping him rise from the ashes of defeat to the job He had for him. In these pages you'll learn how to do the following:
- Walk by faith so you can remove the mountain of unemployment and avoid fear
- Work in partnership with God as He guides you to your blessing
- Walk in love so you stay connected to God who causes you to produce fruit
- Immerse yourself in God's Word and gain His strength with thirty days of devotions
- Trust and believe God as your source and provider for everything you need"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Eckard's new book is an engaging opportunity for spiritual growth during personal trials.
Eckard shares a personal story along with relevant scripture in hopes of empowering others faced with the prospect of seeking new employment.
Consumers can purchase "Wilderness of Unemployment: A 30-Day Devotional for the Christian Job Hunter" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wilderness of Unemployment: A 30-Day Devotional for the Christian Job Hunter," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing