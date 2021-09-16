MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perking Up Poe": an entertaining and lyrical tale that sees Poe receiving some unexpected visitors. "Perking Up Poe" is the creation of published author Brian Eltz, a loving husband and father who earned BA and MA degrees in English Literature from The University of Scranton. After moving to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Eltz began teaching English composition at Harrisburg Area Community College, serving as an adjunct professor for over ten years.
Eltz shares, "A wet, dreary day for Edgar Allan Poe…
Rain and wind are tapping at the author's window.
A duo of twins come to stay for a while,
Very much wanting to make Edgar smile.
Even though Roddy and Maddy mean well,
Nothing they try seems to work. They can tell
It's something special they'll need to bring cheer.
Nevermore will Poe smile if they fail, the pair fear.
Suddenly there comes a knock at the door.
Interested readers will want to learn more!
Delivered—a gift for our friend, the sad poet.
Excited? What's inside? Wouldn't you like to know it?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Eltz's new book is an entertaining day in the life of Edgar Allan Poe.
Poe is in for an unexpected surprise when two young children appear at the door. Lovers of Poe will delight in the Easter eggs hidden throughout the illustrations.
