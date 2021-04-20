MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Obesity: The Universal Health Crisis": a brilliant analysis of the recurring health crisis throughout American history. "Obesity: The Universal Health Crisis" is the creation of published author Brian Rodriquez, a holistic health practitioner studying health and nutrition for fifty years. He is an honorably discharged naval veteran and a born-again Christian.
Rodriquez writes, "Obesity is now considered a national epidemic that contributes to practically every disease associated with aging and is a major threat to longevity and health.
"Brian Rodriquez is an eighty-year-old holistic health practitioner. It was his mission from God to write, pass on his knowledge, and advocate true health. He did so in order to reach as many people as possible to prevent all the needless deaths that are revealed in this must-read book.
"From the start of America's history, corruption has existed in order to benefit the wealthy. Unfortunately, not much has changed since then. The author demonstrates this through an in-depth analysis of centuries of American history, leading up to events taking place in the twenty-first century."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian Rodriquez's new book shares a thorough study that chronicles and examines history, focusing on how health and human's diet transformed over the years.
View a synopsis of "Obesity: The Universal Health Crisis" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Obesity: The Universal Health Crisis" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Obesity: The Universal Health Crisis," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
