CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeventySix Capital, the sports tech venture capital company that invests in sports tech, esports and sports betting companies, names former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro running back, broadcaster and investor Brian Westbrook as the Chairman of the SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group.
The SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group is bridging the gap between athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors. The Athlete Venture Group is creating opportunities for athletes to become tech investors and for entrepreneurs to access the financial and social capital that professional athletes have to offer. SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group members work hands-on with portfolio companies and enable more athletes to work with exciting startups in esports, sports betting, data collection, data analytics, media and the overall sports tech industry.
As Chairman, Westbrook will recruit other athletes, entertainers, and influencers to the Athlete Venture Group and help advise SeventySix Capital's sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. Westbrook and SeventySix Capital Partner Chad Stender will create opportunities for members of the Athlete Venture Group to invest, learn, and work directly with SeventySix Capital's portfolio companies.
"I am excited to Chair the Athlete Venture Group because I believe athletes, entertainers and influencers have the opportunity to transform the venture capital industry," said Westbrook. "Chad and I are out there helping our members monetize their financial and social capital."
"The role of Chairman of our SeventySix Capital Athlete Venture Group is a logical next step in our relationship with Brian, as he has been an investor with us and has been a tremendous supporter over the last couple of years," said Partner Chad Stender. "He's been a keynote speaker at our events, participated in the due diligence process of numerous investment opportunities and has made key strategic sports industry introductions for us."
Westbrook had a stellar NFL career as a running back with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers where he was named to 2 Pro Bowls (2004, 2007), First-team All-Pro (2007) and is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. In college at Villanova University, Westbrook won the Walter Payton Award (2001), 2X Atlantic-10 Offensive Player of the Year (2000, 2001), and is a member of the Villanova Athletics Hall of Fame. Westbrook also holds the all-time NCAA all-purpose yards record with 9,512 yards.
Westbrook is also a broadcaster on several shows and networks, he is a host of the Philadelphia Eagles Pregame Show, is a contributor to The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic, host of The Lefkoe Show on Bleacher Report with Adam Lefkoe, and is a weekly contributor to the First Things First show on Fox Sports 1.
Additionally, Westbrook is the founder of The Brian Westbrook Foundation's Empowerment Center. The Center serves underprivileged youth, offering them the opportunity to enrich their financial knowledge, leadership skills, and life skills through character training and vocational training. Furthermore, he founded the Westbrook Horse Farm as a boarding facility which he ran for 11 years and is now becoming the home of the Brian Westbrook Foundation.
About SeventySix Capital
SeventySix Capital is a sports tech venture capital company that invests in passionate, smart and nice entrepreneurs who are launching game-changing tech startups in the sports tech, esports and sports betting industries.
SeventySix Capital also has a Sports Advisory business, Athlete Venture Group (athleteventuregroup.com), media arm, and a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent.
SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a sports consulting group comprised of an expert team focused on bringing the emerging innovations and technology to sports executives, teams, leagues, brands and athletes. The Sports Advisory works side by side with these changemakers across the evolving landscape of sports, including esports, sports betting, media and social responsibility.
SeventySix Capital's Athlete Venture Group allows players to invest, learn, and work directly with top sports tech startups and entrepreneurs. The firm aims to bridge the gap between athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors by creating opportunities for athletes to become tech investors and for entrepreneurs to access the financial and social capital that professional athletes have to offer.
The media arm of SeventySix Capital supports its portfolio companies, runs events, and produces the SeventySix Capital Leadership Series video podcast.
Additionally, SeventySix Capital has a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent, a sports marketing and talent agency based in New York City with a wide range of clients including NFL and NBA stars, Hall of Famers, MVPs, Heisman Trophy winners, Olympic icons, media personalities, and celebrity chefs.
