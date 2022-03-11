MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Backward Day": a delightful tale of simply having fun with friends. "Backward Day" is the creation of published author Brianna Lee Rivera, an imaginative elementary student who resides in Arizona with her loving family. Rivera hopes to become a veterinarian.
Rivera shares, "Backward Day follows classmates Percy and Freda getting ready for backward day at school."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brianna Lee Rivera's new book will delight and entertain young readers with silly imagery and a fun storyline.
Rivera offers readers a delightful adventure with two friends who are having fun with a backward day at school.
Consumers can purchase "Backward Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Backward Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing