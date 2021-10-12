MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bridget: A Nurse's Life": a powerful exploration of the author's experiences in both personal and professional settings. "Bridget: A Nurse's Life" is the creation of published author Bridget, the daughter of an Irish Catholic father and a Hungarian Jewish mother. Bridget was born post–World War II in 1947. Her parents raised her as a Roman Catholic, but she was surrounded by both faiths. She was taught religious, ethnic, and racial respect. Born in Brooklyn, her family moved to Queens when she was eight.
Bridget shares, "This is the true story of a nurse's life. Bridget was raised in NYC. She attended Brooklyn p.s.56, Catholic school for 5 years and nursing school. She worked in 7 states and the last 15 years in NYC as a travel nurse. Bridget worked in rural Pennsylvania in a hospital of 23 beds and lived among the Amish. She worked in 600 bed medical centers with transplants, open heart and trauma in the ER and ICU. A total of 47 years working. Bridget was in NYC during 9/11 and the plane landing on the Hudson. She is BS, ACLS, TNCC and ER certified. There are over 300 short stories of patients, families, and workers of various hospitals. Follow her life journey through the sad, happy, serious, and funny side of life in the hospital."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bridget's new book is a thoughtful exploration of a life lived in faith and determination to aid others.
Bridget shares a collection of heartfelt moments mixed with joy, sorrow, and unending devotion to care for others.
Consumers can purchase "Bridget: A Nurse's Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bridget: A Nurse's Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing