MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Angel Tots: The Coronavirus!": a sweet children's tale with an important message. "Angel Tots: The Coronavirus!" is the creation of published author Brie Grant, a retired airline professional and graduate of Georgia Southern University.
Grant shares, "We love our little angel children! But are we always aware of some of the little things they go through on a daily basis? Children are really little versions of big people. They are full of wonder, emotions, and sometimes fears. And even though we do our best to nurture those range of feelings, we just may sometimes miss or even ignore them. But our heavenly Father misses nothing in any us of, including our beloved little ones. He knows every facet of their being. After all, He created them! When He said He gives angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways (Psalms 91:11), He includes the children! So don't worry! God has dispatched four little Angel Tots to the rescue! In this book, these little angels have a special assignment. Timmy and Jimmy are needing help in understanding a very real threat to our society today—the coronavirus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brie Grant's new book is a spiritual tale for children of any age.
With the current and ever-changing world, the littlest ones are sometimes overlooked as everyone races to overcome the unknowns of their new daily lives. Grant's tale offers parents and guardians an important opportunity to discuss the pandemic and offer a moment of reflection on God's love for creation.
