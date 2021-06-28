MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Getting Prepared": a heartfelt discussion birthed from the author's years of studying the Holy Word. This definitive publication offers an in-depth discourse on important topics found in the Bible that will play a significant role in the betterment of a person's soul. "Getting Prepared" is the creation of published author Brinlee Woodall, a loving wife and mother who teaches children ministry with her husband at NoLimits Church in Oklahoma. She rededicated her life to Jesus at the age of sixteen and has been basking in His glory ever since.
Woodall shares, "We've all been taught something about the end times. No matter what you believe, you know that eventually, the end is coming soon. So what do you do? In Getting Prepared, you will find encouragement and fair analysis of scripture to help you be prepared for what is to come. You may even be introduced to different interpretations that you may have never heard before. You'll also find answers to questions including: Are we in the end times? Will the church be here for tribulation? Why does the world seem to be in complete chaos? Who is the Antichrist and the false prophet? and more.
Ultimately, Getting Prepared was written to help you be better prepared mentally, physically, and spiritually for what it to come while encouraging you to grow in your relationship with Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brinlee Woodall's new book is a recommended opus meant to strengthen the faith a person has towards the Creator. The author's main purpose of this book is to draw the reader closer to Jesus Christ.
View a synopsis of "Getting Prepared" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Getting Prepared" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Getting Prepared," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
