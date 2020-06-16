Bristol Myers Squibb's Zeposia and Janssen's Ponesimod Could Be Early-Line Winners, While Biogen's Vumerity Appears Relegated to Tolerability Switches Within the Fumarate Class

Current competition among the high-efficacy oral and monoclonal antibody therapies has done little to thwart growth of Genentech's Ocrevus, but Novartis' ofatumumab may have what it takes, according to Spherix Global Insights