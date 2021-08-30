PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is approaching quickly, and the single, global BRM community is preparing for its very first BRMConnect Hybrid experience! With virtual sessions from around the world and in-person sessions in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the World BRMConnect 2021 offers something for everyone.
The historic and beautiful Franklin Institute will host the in-person conference. A leading science and technology museum, the Franklin Institute delivers a truly unique experience.
With limited seating in a more intimate setting, this year's conference is sure to help attendees build strong relationships with all of the excitement and inspiration of every BRMConnect before it.
The 2021 World BRMConnect Conference is going hybrid! Sessions will be presented live both in-person and virtually, so attendees can experience the same inspiring presentations no matter where they are located. Live sessions will also be recorded and available on-demand for all attendees for three weeks following the conference. Plus, attendees who are also BRM Institute members, will have access to on-demand content for the lifetime of their membership. In addition, curated on-demand sessions with Storytellers sharing their BRM Journey will be available beginning Day 1 of the conference (October 4) and can be viewed at any time. Finally, BRMConnect continues with a webinar series leading up to #BRMWeek providing the single, global BRM community with more than 35 combined live and on-demand presentations.
Recordings available for BRM Institute members for the lifetime of their membership.
This year's agenda will also follow different tracks catered to fit your needs!
Breakout sessions will take place each day from Monday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 6, with one session specifically for executives.
This year, four spectacular keynotes will take center stage to help you raise your BRM capability to the next level.
All attendees will receive a complimentary 30 to 60-minute coaching session you can schedule throughout the conference from October 1- October 7. This unique opportunity gives you exclusive access to BRM thought leaders with a wealth of knowledge and connections.
"I loved being a BRM and now love inspiring and coaching others as they develop within their own BRM roles. Or, if not directly in a BRM role, love talking to others about how BRM (role, discipline, capabilities) fits within and enables a strong function." -Elka Schrijver
Knowledge Offerings are a catalyst to bring local communities together. This year's agenda will include in-person and virtual sessions that take place both Pre-Conference (September 27- October 1) and Post-Conference (October 11- October 15). All Knowledge Offerings will be available across a majority of time zones. This year, the BRMP® will be offered in French, Italian, Spanish, German & English! Find the right Knowledge Offering that fits your needs.
The single, global BRM community is excited to push the boundaries yet again with this year's BRMConnect. If you have not already, take advantage of Early-Bird Discounts and register for the conference that's best for you!
