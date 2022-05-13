"XUSA the Book?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bro. Brownbear is a thought-provoking argument for change that examines the current challenges within the United States and what could potentially be awaiting in the future
MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "XUSA the Book?": a faith-based exploration of modern challenges. "XUSA the Book?" is the creation of published author Bro. Brownbear, who is of the Cherokee Nation and served in the US Marine Corps for over thirty years. Bro. Brownbear is a missionary, a church elder, a teacher of Jesus Christ, a one-time husband of one wife, a father of three children, a grandfather of twelve, a great-grandfather of seven, and a Godfather of over twenty-seven.
Bro. Brownbear shares, "Due to the many reasons why this book is called by its name XUSA the Book?, put the Word of God, the Holy Bible, in the spotlight and take a closer look at why many nations will fail (fall) from God's grace! Second Chronicles 7:14 is an example where this nation can lose all it was blessed for. all it was blessed for."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bro. Brownbear's new book is a fascinating discussion that will offer readers significant opportunity for reflection.
Bro. Brownbear shares in hopes of seeing positive change and a return to faith within the world at large, but more specifically within America.
