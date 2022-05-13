"XUSA the Book?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bro. Brownbear is a thought-provoking argument for change that examines the current challenges within the United States and what could potentially be awaiting in the future

MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 13, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "XUSA the Book?": a faith-based exploration of modern challenges. "XUSA the Book?" is the creation of published author Bro. Brownbear, who is of the Cherokee Nation and served in the US Marine Corps for over thirty years. Bro. Brownbear is a missionary, a church elder, a teacher of Jesus Christ, a one-time husband of one wife, a father of three children, a grandfather of twelve, a great-grandfather of seven, and a Godfather of over twenty-seven.

Bro. Brownbear shares, "Due to the many reasons why this book is called by its name XUSA the Book?, put the Word of God, the Holy Bible, in the spotlight and take a closer look at why many nations will fail (fall) from God's grace! Second Chronicles 7:14 is an example where this nation can lose all it was blessed for. all it was blessed for."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bro. Brownbear's new book is a fascinating discussion that will offer readers significant opportunity for reflection.

Bro. Brownbear shares in hopes of seeing positive change and a return to faith within the world at large, but more specifically within America.

Consumers can purchase "XUSA the Book?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "XUSA the Book?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.