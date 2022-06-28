"The Long Road Back" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brook Weathersby is an encouraging message of hope following the loss of a significant other and a challenging recovery from emotional abuse.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Long Road Back": a compelling narrative that explores the challenges and blessings that come with a breakup. "The Long Road Back" is the creation of published author Brook Weathersby.
Weathersby shares, "Being brought up by loving parents in a Christian home didn't prepare Jenna for what the world would teach her. A naturally, optimistic, and happy girl would soon learn the shock of cruelty and abuse, the pain of a broken heart, and the strength that it took to rebuild a broken life. More importantly, she would learn the importance of seeking God's will, listening for His voice, and accepting His forgiveness. Mistakes seemed to be a regular occurrence in her life and with each, she learned more about the Grace and Mercy of God and the faithfulness of his love. Robbed of her innocence, confidence, and self-esteem and faced with the reality that life was almost never ideal, Jenna sought to accept reality without becoming hard or cynical. Seeking refuge in the arms of God and the shelter of her parents gave Jenna the place to reflect and grow as she healed and gained strength to begin again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brook Weathersby's new book will resonate with many as they witness Jenna's journey back to strength and wellness.
Weathersby paints a vivid picture of a young woman's trials and triumphs following an unexpected divorce.
Consumers can purchase "The Long Road Back" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
