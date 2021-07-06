MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Freeman: Through the Water": an engaging true story. "Freeman: Through the Water" is the creation of published author Brooke Neal Freeman, a young Christian outdoorswoman who is newly married and working to expand a flower farm/florist business. She is a clinical social worker who lives in Eastern North Carolina.
Freeman shares, "Brooke Neal Freeman grew up exploring the woods and creeks around her house with her sister and the kids from next door. A basket of rubber 'creeking boots' in the Neal garage found daily use with all the kids. At Topsail Island, Brooke explored the beaches of Surf City, North Carolina. She loved fishing with her granny and papa and finding sea life along the banks of Topsail Sound with her sister. Brooke was driving a boat and Jet Ski as soon as she was old enough to take the boater safety course at age twelve.
Her family, as well as the youth fellowship at Rosewood First Baptist Church, fed her love for the Lord. Summer youth group mission trips and weeks at Camp Caswell, on Oak Island, were important parts of her growing up.
When the man God sent to her loved to fish too, fishing off the coast of Topsail Island naturally followed. Brooke and Kenneth were engaged at the Cape Lookout Lighthouse. On beach weekends, they enjoy church services at Emma Anderson Chapel at Topsail Beach. Brooke tells everyone that God is still in the miracle business!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Neal Freeman's new book is an absorbing account of the author's near-death experience.
Read along to discover how this traumatic event ultimately created a deepened faith and marital bond.
View a synopsis of "Freeman: Through the Water" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Freeman: Through the Water" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Freeman: Through the Water," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
