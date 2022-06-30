As a Graduate of the Executive Leadership Series Class of 2022
FREDERICK, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deborah S. Bowman, CPA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)/Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), has been honored by Leadership Harrisburg Area (LHA) as a graduate of the Executive Leadership Series Class of 2022.
LHA is a private, nonprofit organization that serves as a resource for businesses, community organizations and alumni throughout the Capital Region. Through programs such as the Executive Leadership Series and the Community Leadership Series, LHA teaches servant leadership and effective community service through discussion, demonstration and experiential practices.
"We are so proud of Deb's initiative to further develop herself as a business and community leader through Leadership Harrisburg Area's Executive Leadership Series," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "Deb has always been an outstanding member of the BSSF leadership team and a passionate volunteer within the community. I know her experience with the Executive Leadership Series will only serve to enhance her natural leadership skills, and therefore her ability to support our Firm and our community, even further."
As CFO/COO, Deb is a key member of the management team at BSSF and supervises the administrative, internal accounting, marketing, human resources and information technology departments at the Firm. She spearheads many of the Firm's special projects and participates in several internal committees and initiatives, including serving as Co-Chair of the BSSF Strategic Plan Committee, Chair of the BSSF Fun Committee and United Way Campaign Coordinator. Deb received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from Shippensburg University.
Deb and the other Class of 2022 graduates were honored at a special graduation event and celebration on June 9, 2022, at FNB Field on Harrisburg City Island.
