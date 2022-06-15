"Victory Over the Sinful Nature: Understanding and overcoming the temptation to sin with help from the Holy Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce C. Salisbury is a compelling discussion of the pitfalls that Christians can encounter that prevent many from engaging in active worship with God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Victory Over the Sinful Nature: Understanding and overcoming the temptation to sin with help from the Holy Spirit": a helpful opportunity for reflection and confrontation of one's own weaknesses. "Victory Over the Sinful Nature: Understanding and overcoming the temptation to sin with help from the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Bruce C. Salisbury, who attended United Wesleyan College where he studied the Bible and earned his associate degree in music. Over the years, Salisbury has completed a two-year lay leadership program, served as a discussion leader for Men's Bible Study Fellowship for two years, served as an elder for seven years at Pineview Community Church, and has served in several nursing home ministries, worship teams, and singing groups.
Salisbury shares, "Victory over the Sinful Nature. This reality can be our hope and encouragement for living with a winning strategy in our lives if we repent and accept God's grace and forgiveness in our hearts.
"As individuals now, in the past, and in the future, we are involved in a spiritual battle between good and evil. Satan and his band of soldiers are our enemy. Jesus is our Redeemer who fights for us and who loves us unconditionally. As we battle daily against temptations and enticements from Satan and his cohorts to commit sins, through the truth of God's Word, we can have victory in our lives. We do not have to be deceived or led astray.
"Understanding the sinful nature and the works of the flesh will help to prevent us from being confused or deceived and will enable us to defeat our enemies spiritually. Victory is winning a battle, struggle, or contest. It is being successful in defeating an enemy. We can have victory, good judgment, and understanding of God's Word and will for us.
"The purpose of this book is to help those who read it to understand what the works of the flesh and the temptations that we face daily are, and to recognize the difference between the sinful nature and the spiritual warfare we face.
"There is clarification of how the sinful nature operates in a person's life. The works of the flesh can prevent us from entering God's kingdom. When we look at God's Word we realize and understand that as Christians we are not under the law and with the Holy Spirit we will not gratify the sinful nature.
"The information here is geared to everyone who has an open mind and heart to the Lord and his amazing grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce C. Salisbury's new book will resonate with many as they are challenged in their belief systems.
Salisbury shares in hopes of helping others lead a life in line with God's teachings.
