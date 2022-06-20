"God's Unsealing of the Prophet Daniel's Math" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Edward Jones is an engaging look into the writings of Daniel and what one can determine about the end times from that portion of scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Unsealing of the Prophet Daniel's Math": a captivating exploration of God's word. "God's Unsealing of the Prophet Daniel's Math" is the creation of published author Bruce Edward Jones.
Jones shares, "This book, God's Unsealing of the Prophet Daniel's Math, reveals the mysteries of the prophet Daniel's math that has been sealed for over 2,500 years. The first chapter tells the story of the author's life and why God chose him of all people to unseal the prophet Daniel's math. Chapter 2 reveals the interpretation of Daniel's eighth chapter vision of the 2,300 days, making known the math to the date to when the end of times, days, or years, begins on earth, foretold by the angel Gabriel to Daniel . Note: 'Days are years following the prophet Ezekiel's math "that a day is a year"' (Ezekiel 4:6). The unsealing of Daniels math to the third chapter reveals the date to the 1,290 days (years) to the setup for the abominations of desolation, making known exactly what it is and why Jesus said, 'To understand the words spoken by the prophet Daniel to the abomination of desolations will stand in a holy place.' This chapter also reveals Daniel's math to the date when the seventy years of the desolations of Jerusalem begins on earth and the date when it ends on earth. During those seventy years, the prophet Daniel says, 'The Lord will accomplish all his work on earth.' This is the date when the seventy years of the desolations of Jerusalem ends and is the date that God has shortened the days from, or no flesh shall be saved, making known just how close we are to the end of the age of humans, as we know it, on earth. The remaining five chapters reveal Daniel's math up to the dates for the opening of the seals in Revelation. This tells us exactly the times we are living in the end of times on earth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Edward Jones's new book presents readers with compelling evidence drawn straight from the Bible.
Jones shares in hopes of raising awareness of God's word and the prophetic portions of the Bible.
