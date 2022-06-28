"Satanic Alliances: Christians Unwittingly in League with the Devil" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce G. Ohms is a thoughtful and thorough study of the Bible that explores various misinterpretations that stall out one's faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Satanic Alliances: Christians Unwittingly in League with the Devil": a potent argument for the existence of God. "Satanic Alliances: Christians Unwittingly in League with the Devil" is the creation of published author Bruce G. Ohms, a dedicated husband and father who recently retired from the computer programming field after nearly fifty years. Ohms is an Air Force veteran where he served as a Chinese translator.
Ohms shares, "Existence of God didn't seem impossible to Bruce. After all, the universe exists, and something had to create it. All of the scientific theories that Bruce learned about the beginning of time, space, matter, and energy basically said that it just happened and perhaps cyclically repeated the process. He thought there was a critical piece missing because, according to his understanding, scientific principle requires a cause for every effect. But what was the cause? God seemed like a possible explanation. Did God exist or not? Without sound evidence, agnosticism persisted. Much of what Bruce heard about Christianity and the Bible seemed like nonsense. If that were the case, the Bible and Christianity could not be based on a real God. In a discussion with his wife-to-be, he was challenged to show her any nonsense in the Bible. What could be easier than that? Just find those nonsensical writings and be done with it. But what he found, no matter how diligently he searched, was that the nonsense was a misrepresentation of Scripture. Based on overwhelming evidence from Scripture and science, Bruce became convinced that the Bible is indeed the inspired Word of God. This book is a presentation of many of the interesting things he discovered as he continued his search for the truth. Both Christians and nonbelievers will find it eye-opening."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce G. Ohms's new book will challenge and encourage both non-believers and practicing Christians.
Ohm's presents an articulate discussion that is certain to resonate and inspire many as they seek to understand God's word.
