MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Waking the Dead": a potent tale of grief and faith. "Waking the Dead" is the creation of published author Bruce Heydt, a loving husband and father with a background in the trade and consumer magazine publishing field. Heydt most recently has been a teaching pastor at Millersville Community Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Heydt shares, "There are many ways to lose one's life. Eleanor Oberman lost hers when a careless driver broadsided her car. Her husband Jay lost his when he buried all his dreams for a happy future along with his beloved wife, leaving him with neither joy nor purpose. Then one dark night on a lonely stretch of highway, he heard a voice proclaiming a message of hope and encouragement, drawing him to the backwater community of Burning Bush. Would it prove to be another dead end or just the right place to begin a new life?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Heydt's new book will draw readers in from the start as they find themselves captivated by the articulate exploration of human emotion.
Heydt paints a vivid picture of the extreme grief faced by Jay Oberman following the loss of his beloved wife. Will this strange new community be the answer to his prayers?
Consumers can purchase "Waking the Dead" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Waking the Dead," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing