MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There Really Is a SAINT NICHOLAS": a delightful holiday narrative that will speak to every generation. "There Really Is a SAINT NICHOLAS" is the creation of published author Bruce Kubski, a loving husband and father who credits devoted parents with setting the example for a life of faith.
Kubski shares, "This story helps with that difficult conversation when a child asks, 'Is Santa real?' By sharing the story of the real Saint Nicholas, it is my hope that the magic of Christmas is renewed for all of us, reminding us to live every day with the spirit of Christmas in our hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Kubski's new book will delight and entertain young readers and the adults who care for them.
Kubski offers a sweet tale with vibrant imagery to be added to cherished holiday traditions.
Consumers can purchase "There Really Is a SAINT NICHOLAS" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "There Really Is a SAINT NICHOLAS," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing