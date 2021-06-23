MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chocolate Box": a captivating and imaginative narrative. "The Chocolate Box" is the creation of published author Bruce Riley, a retired educator who coached gymnastics, wrestling, and contributed to the local newspaper.
Riley shares, "Little Abigail Buffington was dangerously ill from eating a whole box of chocolates that her parents had hidden away for Christmas. Her feverish dreams transported her to the fabulous Land of Chocolate. But her dreams gradually deteriorated, and she descended into a perilous and demonic domain. She was saved by her unassailable innocence and escaped to enjoy Christmas with her greatly relieved parents and visiting grandmother."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Riley's new book is an inventive depiction of the balance between good and evil.
Consumers can purchase "The Chocolate Box" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
