MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Slate Creek, Love Garden" is a small volume that discusses big ideas. "Slate Creek, Love Garden" is the work of fireworks business developer Bruce Wayne Niles.
Niles shares, "This book was designed and written with three types of people in mind. First, the individual that likes a morally-based humorous relationships and light-easy reading.
"Second, the person that likes puzzles, twists and turns, plays on words, and is trying to anticipate where the author is going next. The book is designed in little sections with the hint of what may be coming in that section even though sometimes they are very bad hints. See if you can figure out how the hints fit in.
"And third, people may use it to spark small group discussions dealing with topics like, does our past make us what we are today? Morals, personal relationships, faith, seeing God's guidance, communicating with people, can we be happy in this life? Do we need to stand on someone's shoulders to stand out in a crowd?
"God bless and enjoy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wayne Niles's new book delivers its promise of a light read, with a little nostalgia, and a good read for one's mother, sister, or wife—the three people he dedicated the volume to.
View a synopsis of "Slate Creek, Love Garden" on YouTube.
