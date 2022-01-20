MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Frogg and His Ball": a delightful story with important lessons and a fun format. "Frogg and His Ball" is the creation of published author Bryant Branch, a loving husband and father who was born and raised in Texas.
Branch shares, "Frogg and His Ball is a work of fiction that demonstrates good social qualities such as inclusiveness and acceptance, a healthy exchange of values and behaviors, and what genuine serving and sharing look like among friends and community, as well as the ability to empathize with others' feelings.
"Frogg's character represents a happy-go-lucky kid, always willing to help and include others. He also loves playing and sharing with his friends. Frogg and His Ball presents an example of what it means to be accepting of others from different cultures and backgrounds, welcoming them and aiding them in adapting to their new environment. It also reflects true sharing and kindheartedness and the reciprocation of such values within their social circle and community.
"Frogg and His Ball also presents a powerful depiction of how children can learn to be empathetic during others' unfortunate circumstances. When Frogg, the happy-go-lucky kid who looked out for and helped his friends and others, experiences a devastating situation that turns his sunshine into rain, all his friends go running to his aid. They are able to empathize with him, feeling his sadness, loss, and anguish. They reflect Frogg's misfortune through their grieving for him, feeling his pain and distress. As a result, they reciprocate by sharing in his struggle and come together united, using all their unique abilities to help Frogg regain his joy.
"In addition to a great story, the author presents activities such as: Vocabulary List, Questionnaire, and Cause-and-Effect Map that aids parents and teachers in their children's early child development that supports children's academic learning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryant Branch's new book offers educators and parents/guardians a collection of helpful resources to better young readers' understanding of the key messages found within.
Branch shares in hopes of empowering others in their faith, friendship, and ability to give back to those they love.
