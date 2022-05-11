"Prose from many shores: Heaven's Echo" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bud Simmons is a vibrant arrangement of inspired poetry and short stories that explore a variety of compelling themes.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prose from many shores: Heaven's Echo": a moving anthology of heartfelt writings. "Prose from many shores: Heaven's Echo" is the creation of published author Bud Simmons, who was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and has extensive experience through his years of volunteering and working in human resources. Simmons has traveled many spiritual paths for higher consciousness. From an eighth-grade dropout to a college educator, he has opened himself to all spiritual oneness and resides with his loving wife and council of cats in Houston, Texas.
Simmons shares, "Prose from many shores knocks on the door of the reality of our daily lives in stanzas that give the reader a broader spectrum of the spiritual world in psalms and songs.
"The author authentically decrees that most of the contents within these pages came in the form of an otherworldly muse most definitely from the light.
"From broken hearts that never heal, to war that leaves scars unseen, to history long forgotten, to a World War II marine who encountered a talking dog that saved his life—all these are compiled within these pages, speaking to our world today. Far from being a self-help book, it speaks to the child within us all, to the adolescent we used to be, and the adult and seniors we will all become.
"Here, in this unique collection, you will be much devoted to the Divine and psalms that came about during early morning prayers or, as the title, Prose from many shores.
"In this lyrical expression of love, loss, war, and early morning visits by the muse (Prose from many shores), it is this writer's fervent hope and prayer that reading these words will inspire and encourage the readers to be aware that it is never too late to pursue your dreams in whatever category you have chosen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bud Simmons's new book offers readers a range of emotional and inspirational pieces that will delight and entertain.
Consumers can purchase "Prose from many shores: Heaven's Echo" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prose from many shores: Heaven's Echo," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
