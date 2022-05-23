"One Way Out" from Christian Faith Publishing author Buddy Davis is a nostalgic and inspiring discussion of life that finds a young man in the '70s on a dangerous path that led to heartache, failed relationships, and spiritual stagnation before finally finding a positive path forward.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Way Out": a powerful look into the author's trials and triumphs. "One Way Out" is the creation of published author Buddy Davis, a retired electrician who settled in Michigan after several moves during his formative years. He attended Southwestern Michigan College, as well as M–Tech at Lake Michigan College. Davis is also a member of the local Lions Club. He now spends most of his time working on his ten acres, gardening, and lawn care.
Davis shares, "'When are you ever going to learn!' his sister barked at him as they walked across the parking lot of the county jail. This was where he had spent the night. He didn't know how to answer that question; his head was still spinning from the night before. So he just walked along silently, his head down, looking at the pavement. How could he have known the answer to that question? He couldn't predict the future, and up until now, his life had been pretty unpredictable.
"Things were not going very well for him right about now. Although he tried hard to get squared away, bad things just seemed to keep happening. Of course, it was nobody's fault but his own.
"After high school, a lot of his friends were going off to college or finding jobs. He came from a poor family, and there was no way that they could pay for college. Besides that, he wasn't interested in college. The only thing he could do at this point was just look for work and try to keep his head above water.
"He had quite a few friends, but they all seemed to be following the same career path he had chosen—that is, go to work on Monday, get your check on Friday, and party on the weekends.
"The only person that could control him was his father, and he had died. Now at the young age of eighteen, he was free to do as he wished, which, of course, led to a whole bunch of bad decisions.
"This style of living went on for years and years. Then slowly, as time went by, things began to change for him. Life was getting better. Over the years he had forgotten about God, but God hadn't forgotten about him. Now he realized that the one thing that was missing in his life was God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Buddy Davis's new book offers a firsthand account of being young, wild, and on the wrong track during the turbulent 1970s.
Davis shares a powerful message of salvation within the pages of this engaging memoir.
