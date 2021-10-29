Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

 By PA AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, released the following joint statement on President Biden's Build Back Better Framework:

"The Build Back Better plan is a transformational step forward for our Commonwealth and our country. The reconciliation framework is a victory for working families, saving parents and caregivers thousands of dollars, bringing good union jobs to our communities, and supporting workers' voices in the workplace. This should not be considered the end, but the beginning of a long-term path to truly build back better using union workers."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-back-better-framework-supports-pennsylvania-working-families-301412220.html

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.