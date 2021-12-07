LEWISBERRY, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The quality of the Butler 750 lb Inclined Platform Lift (IPL) is unsurpassed. The average life of a Butler lift in service is 23 years. Now we have continued with our belief in unsurpassed quality. Butler Mobility is pleased to announce an Exclusive, North American distribution agreement with Hawle Treppenlifte. This partnership has resulted in the Butler-Hawle curved stair lift.
Butler Mobility Products looks forward to providing their dealers with the highest quality curved stair lifts available on the market. This German manufactured stair lift allows for a customized fit and is very easy to install as well as maintain. Collectively between Butler Mobility Products and Hawle Treppenlifte, there are 150 years of experience. As Butler-Hawle, the objectives are to:
- Provide a competitively priced product in North America
- Implement a comprehensive inventory of Butler-Hawle spare parts
- Significantly improve lead times for outdoor and indoor units
- Create maintenance strategies for continued revenue for dealers
- Utilize a state of the art measuring and scanning technology to increase speed and improve the photo survey process
- Implement a "chat" feature on our website.
Check out our large color options at https://butler-hawle.com/dealer-information
Contact Marcus Marpoe at 717.395.6030 or via email marcus.marpoe@butler-hawle.com
Visit us at: http://www.Butler-Hawle.com and http://www.ButlerMobility.com
