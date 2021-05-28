MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Looking Back…Moving Forward: You Hold the Power to Forgive": an engrossing compilation of the author's life along with the personal stories of the people he has encountered throughout his journey. This emotional book aims to give comfort and inspires its readers to move forward in life with a positive mindset. "Looking Back…Moving Forward: You Hold the Power to Forgive" is the creation of published author Byaruhanga Solomon, a promising man who was victorious in finding success in life after a sorrowful childhood. He is a problem solver who knows how to navigate his life and leaves mark in the lives of the people he encounters.
Solomon shares, "You can deal with an issue all your life, but until you choose to move on with a positive attitude, you will remain stuck in your past. There's power in a single positive thought. Therein lies the flashlight to shine your path to recovery, which reveals that you hold the power to your mind because it's you who feeds it, and you hold the switch to a brighter day. So turn it on.
"My experience in moving forward in life began with me looking back and understanding the hurts of life I went through, which led me to discover the power of forgiveness. And when I did, I made the decision to forgive and understand that everything happens for a reason—it could be a life lesson. Your future has a lot to do with your past. You might not have had the chance to determine your past, but you have a choice to turn your life around, as well as the lives of the people around you. So choose to use it wisely, and so it matters with what attitude you are reflecting on your past. I give you two options: (1) the positive or (2) the positive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Byaruhanga Solomon's new book is a motivating work that encourages readers to acknowledge their past, learn from it, and move on to a stronger version of themselves.
The author believes that someone's future has something to do with how they view their past and he aims that through this work, a lot of people will find the courage to overcome what has been weighing them down and secure a future filled with peace and joy.
View a synopsis of "Looking Back…Moving Forward: You Hold the Power to Forgive" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Looking Back…Moving Forward: You Hold the Power to Forgive" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Looking Back…Moving Forward: You Hold the Power to Forgive," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
