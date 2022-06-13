"A Promise Kept" from Christian Faith Publishing author Byron Kennedy is an enjoyable story of a pair of unexpected friends who find themselves on a journey of love, faith, and an unbreakable bond.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Promise Kept": a potent story of a God-given love that won't permit addiction or a near death experience to get in the way. "A Promise Kept" is the creation of published author Byron Kennedy.
Kennedy shares, "A Promise Kept is the story of Cole Jenkins and Hannah Harper, two very different people whose paths seemed destined to intertwine. Cole is a newly born again Christian trying to find his calling. Hannah is a drug addict looking for hope in an unforgiving world. A friendship is formed in spite of their differences. They struggle to realize what bonds them together and what to do about it. Hannah recounts their story to Pastor Taylor, a man with a secret of his own. Cole makes a promise to Hannah that he is determined to keep. A mission trip to Haiti changes everything, however. Can Cole prove that two imperfect people can have a love that conquers all, even death?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Byron Kennedy's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers find themselves swept away in the tale of Cole and Hannah.
Kennedy weaves a compelling and inspiring fiction that finds star-crossed lovers on a journey of faith.
