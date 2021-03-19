MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Time Stopped on Christmas Eve" is a story for those who find themselves grieving during the Christmas holidays. "Time Stopped on Christmas Eve" is the work of author C.E. Kraft, elementary school teacher and reading specialist who loves anything purple and things that walk on four legs.
Kraft shares, "Claire is the oldest sister and the most responsible. Her favorite pastime is worrying about everyone else. She misses her life before tragedy took her father away forever. Mother works hard for the family now and Claire picks up the slack at home making sure her sisters have everything they need. Most of all, Claire takes on the responsibility of never letting her three younger sisters forget their daddy, especially this time of year…his favorite time of year.
"This Christmas Eve, time will stop when Claire and her little sisters notice branches moving within their Christmas tree. To their surprise the girls soon find themselves swept away to a winter wonderland. Is it the North Pole? Claire will soon learn that her fears are unnecessary on this adventure to discovering the big picture and what awaits all of them for eternity.
"This story is dedicated to those who find themselves grieving any time of the year. There is a big, beautiful picture to set our eyes on so that we can live out our purpose the way God designed it, without fear or regret.
"'For God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.' —2 Timothy 1:7"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.E. Kraft's new book is a story about Christmas in ways one hasn't seen before.
View a synopsis of "Time Stopped on Christmas Eve" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Time Stopped on Christmas Eve" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Time Stopped on Christmas Eve," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing