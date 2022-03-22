MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Colt and Rhett 9": a charming juvenile fantasy fiction. "Colt and Rhett 9" is the creation of published author C. Everson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who carries a bachelor's degree in nursing from Augustana University and has served in healthcare for over twenty years.
Everson shares, "Long ago, in a faraway land, deep in the woods lived a witch. She had no name, and she no longer had a human form. She looked like a swirling bubble of tar; evil filled her.
"There was a town named Gladnorf two miles from the witch's home. The townspeople were aware of her existence, but they had no interaction with her until one horrific day when she began killing the townspeople.
"That same evening, the townspeople attended a meeting to sort out what happened and to put a protection plan in place. The town's leadership asked for volunteers. In the middle of the room sat a nine-year-old boy named Colt; next to him was his dog, Rhett. Colt stood up and volunteered his and Rhett's services. The townspeople broke out in laughter; the laughter quickly quieted when the town's leaders had no choice but to accept his offer.
"With Colt's knapsack tightly secured to his back and his trusty bow in hand, join Colt and Rhett on their mission to stop the witch. Walk with them as they make their way across the town's square into the witch's territory, but watch out for concealed traps and other soon-to-be discovered dangers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Everson's new book will excite and entertain the imagination as readers journey forth with Colt and Rhett.
Everson offers readers an enjoyable tale of adventure and determination as two valiant, and unexpected, heroes seek an end to a dangerous foe.
