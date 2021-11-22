MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Granny's Kingdom": a creative and loving tale of a growing family. "Granny's Kingdom" is the creation of published author C. G. Aiken, a loving wife, devoted mother, and doting grandmother who graduated from Limestone College in 2010.
Aiken shares, "Granny's Kingdom is a story about a queen who is also the grandmother of the princes and Princess Sharida. They all live in a beautiful castle. Princess Sharida is faced with loneliness. There is going to be a new addition. How will the princes and Princess Sharida deal with it? Granny to the rescue! Can her wisdom, values, compassion, and love help the princes and Princess Sharida? Will Granny live by her quote, 'Every granny has a kingdom, but in granny's kingdom there is nothing but love?'
"This book is dedicated to all the grandmas, grannies, Nanna, Grammy, and whatever you may call your grandmother. They are important in our lives as children to help shape us into good adults in our homes, schools, and communities. Their Christian values give us faith when we cannot see our way through life experiences."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. G. Aiken's new book will entertain and encourage open communication between young readers and those that love them.
Aiken's sweet story is certain to engage the imagination of young readers as they see that having a new baby isn't so bad after all.
Consumers can purchase "Granny's Kingdom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
