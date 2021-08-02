MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Is? Who Is Christ? Who Are You? Who Is the Church?": a potent examination of modern problems. "Who Is? Who Is Christ? Who Are You? Who Is the Church?" is the creation of published author C. Hysten, a student of the Bible who has been in pursuit of biblical truths since childhood, continuing into secondary education at a Christian university. By trade, she is an educator/trainer who enjoys bringing clarity and everyday practicality to complex concepts or subjects.
Hysten shares, "In this current crucial age that we live in, to say that the storms of life have increased with greater intensity is a severe understatement. We can agree that the intensity of the storms that we have encountered in recent times has increased exponentially. The torrential rains have flooded our lives with uncertainty and loss of direction. The strong accompanying winds of these storms have blown at a velocity that we never before could have imagined or comprehended. The aftermath of the winds has sometimes caused complete disorientation and disarray. These cataclysmic times have shaken some to their very core and have caused a massive upheaval in the foundations of others. We have been able to handle challenges and situations in our lives before recognizing them as just a part of life. However, it seems the challenges and situations are more complex, and they compound one after another, one on top of another. It has caused us to go back to the basics, and in introspection, we again seek out the truth of who we are and what our purpose is on this earth.
"There are three essential questions we need to establish in ourselves to ensure our foundations are solid. Our approach must be without previous assumption, cultural tradition, or societal influence. Our journey together will begin the discourse of the following fundamental questions as we discuss who Christ is, who you are, and who the church is."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. Hysten's new book is an engaging discussion of contemporary biblical questions.
With the whirlwind that is modern life, many Christians struggle with finding a balance in their spiritual lives. Hysten's presentation is an intriguing take on modern spiritual health.
